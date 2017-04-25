Firefighters working to spread emotional support skills

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — While first responders give support and help to those affected by crime, disaster, and health issues, those responders often get into situations they themselves need to process mentally and emotionally.

Tuesday, the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters became the first professional state organization in New England to train firefighters on how to assist their peers in crisis.

Sixty firefighters based statewide are now undergoing the seven-month, volunteer-run training to learn how to help peers with issues ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to substance abuse, gambling, and financial stress – and how to network with counselors and other clinicians in the fields of mental health.

Scott Robinson, a 17-year veteran of the Cranston Fire Department, told Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo last fall about his own struggles following the response to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick. He was motivated to design a behavioral health and wellness program to assist other firefighters in getting help.

Two firefighters’ unions, Local 1363 of Cranston and Local 2334 of North Providence, have been providing that support to their peers for the past twelve years. Tuesday marked the beginning of a new chapter, Robinson said.

“We took our model to the state association, [and] we are working with all the local [unions for] professional firefighters within Rhode Island to provide the same services,” he said.

It means after this seven-month training, there will be an intricate web of peers trained in support throughout the state, who’ll be able to identify and help firefighters who find themselves in crisis.

“When you are in trouble, when my family’s in trouble, or the people I work for – the citizens of Cranston – are in trouble, they call 911. We show up. But there’s nobody that we can call when we’re in trouble,” said Robinson. “What we’re doing is providing firefighters in our communities an avenue to reach out and get the help they need.”

Both the trainers and all 60 participants in this round of training are volunteering their time – and they already consider it time well spent, allowing them to help friends.