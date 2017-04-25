Grads to get pep talk from Big Papi

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Institute of Technology’s Class of 2017 will hear from a Red Sox legend at their commencement ceremony this weekend.

David Ortiz will deliver his first formal commencement address to NEIT graduates at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Sunday morning, the school announced Tuesday. He will also receive his first honorary degree; a doctorate of human letters in recognition of his leadership and his charity work in both New England and the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz retired from the Red Sox last fall, capping off a storied baseball career that included three World Series championships with the team.

NEIT says they will also present honorary degrees to Robert and Warren Galkin, the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Rhode-Island based NATCO Products Corporation.