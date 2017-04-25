Hometown Hero: Drew Blanchard

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Moses Brown’s Drew Blanchard.

The midfielder earned All-State honors as a junior, with 30 goals and 36 assists, helping the Quakers reach the Division I title game. So far this year, Blanchard has tallied 19 goals and 17 assists, helping Moses Brown to an undefeated start.

Blanchard’s success earned him a scholarship to play at Hobart next fall. The Statesmen won 13 national titles at the Division III level and last spring they won the NEC Tournament and earned an NCAA berth.

