In the Kitchen: Seared George’s Bank Scallops

Chef Rich Silvia of White Horse Tavern joined us in the kitchen to share his recipe for seared George’s Bank scallops with spring pea risotto, charred leaks, and carrot- Kaffir lime broth.
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs Dry U-10 Scallops
Spring Pea Risotto
- 3 tablespoons Canola Oil
- 1 cup diced Spanish Onion
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 5 cups (40 ounces) Pea Broth (Made with vegetables and English Pea Husks)
- 1 1/2 cups aborio
- 1 1/2 cups fresh English peas (about 8 ounces)
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup dry white wine, optional
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
- 1 teaspoon sea salt, more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Pinch red pepper flakes, to taste
- Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon, preferably organic (about 1/4 teaspoon zest and 1 tablespoon juice)
Directions:
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium sized sauce pot over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and turning translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice and toss to coat. Add the crushed red pepper and slowly add the hot pea stock a ladle at a time until all the stock is absorbed. Finish byt adjusting the seasoning with salt and pepper, shaved parmesan and unsalted butter.
Carrot- Kaffir Lime Broth
Ingredients:
- 1 ea 32 oz bottle Organic Carrot Juice
- 5 ea Kaffir Lime Leaves
- ½ cup Onion, Rough Chopped
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Charred Leeks
Ingredients:
- 1 ea Leek
- Canola Oil
- Salt and Pepper To Taste
Plate as demonstrated.