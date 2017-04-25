Investigation continues in Cranston sudden death

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A death investigation is underway in Cranston after the medical examiner was called to a home on Woodbine Street Monday.

Cranston Police confirm an autopsy is being done to determine how the person died at the multi-family home.

Investigators worked with the medical examiner and a crime scene unit at the apartment building for a sudden death investigation. Investigators could be seen carrying out evidence markers in small bags.

Colonel Michael Winquist says investigators obtained a search warrant to search for clues inside the home.

Police are not releasing much information at this point, but neighbors tell Eyewitness News that an older woman lives on that side of the building. They also claim that police and fire respond to that building more than usual.

A Cranston man was arrested two years ago for allegedly firing several shots into his neighbor’s garage next door to the apartment building that is currently under investigation.

Cranston Police remained at the building overnight to keep it secure and are expected to continue investigating on Tuesday.