Kilmartin on racial profiling ordinance, travel ban

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence City Council recently approved a new community safety ordinance aimed at curbing racial profiling by police. Many residents are in favor of it but police say they don’t like some of the language of the act.

President Donald Trump’s travel ban has also been a hot button topic. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin and several other attorneys recently filed a brief to continue blocking it.

In the above video, Kilmartin joins Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss those topics, along with the Care New England merger and his fight against distracted driving.

Eyewitness News from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. weekdays – the ONLY local newscasts on during this important time period.