Newport Country Club to host US Senior Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The United States Golf Association has announced that the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship will be held in Rhode Island.

The USGA says the Newport Country Club will host the 41st Senior Open June 25-June 28, 2020.

It will be the fifth championship to be held at the club, which hosted the inaugural U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur championships in 1895.

The club is one of the five founding members of the USGA. It will become the sixth club to have held a U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur, U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open.

The U.S. Senior Open is for golfers age 50 and older. It’s open to any professional or amateurs with a Handicap Index that doesn’t exceed 3.4.