Officials: Software issue to blame for RI E-911 disruption

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Department of Public Safety said technicians are still working to resolve the software issue that caused Monday’s 911 outage.

The system is back up and running now. But Monday night, for about an hour, there was a service disruption.

During a Tuesday news conference, Lt. Col Kevin Barry, commanding officer of the Department of Public Safety, said a software problem resulted in a breakdown in two-way communication with the E-911 dispatch center. Dispatchers could hear callers and could see the calls coming in but callers were unable to hear the dispatcher.

“Because calls were getting through, the computer did not recognize a failure in the system and did not automatically trigger the backup system,” Barry said. “Once the problem was identified, E-911 officials manually turned on the backup server to restore full functionality to the system.”

Barry said the problem was identified about 7:41 p.m. and the system was fully operational by 8:26 p.m.

A total of 125 calls came into the dispatch center while the system was malfunctioning.

Using caller ID, the dispatcher returned all but six calls that came in while the system was down. Barry said some numbers would not accept incoming calls while other call attempts went to voicemail.

“At this time, the Department of Public Safety is not aware of any serious complications resulting from a delay in receiving emergency services,” Barry said. “However, DPS officials acknowledge that any delay in a call for help is unacceptable.”

The cause of the technical issues remains under investigation. Barry said public safety officials are working with the technical teams from Solacom and are trying to identify what caused the initial failure and to identify ways to ensure the backup system kicks in should failures occur in the future.