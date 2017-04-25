Police: No foul play suspected in Cranston woman’s death

Related Coverage Investigation continues in Cranston sudden death

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a Cranston woman found dead in her apartment on Monday, the city’s police department announced on Tuesday.

According to police, the State Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy and said it appeared the woman died of natural causes.

The woman has not yet been identified. After friends of hers expressed concern, the property manager entered her Woodbine Street apartment to find the 52-year-old deceased.

Given the woman’s age and observations made by responding officers, detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and processed the scene before her body was released to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Police said toxicology results are still pending and the investigation will remain open until those results are received.