Police: Suspected OUI driver tore tire off car, wanted to fight officers

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a driver suspected of operating under the influence Sunday night in Somerset after they say he hit signs and a guardrail, tearing a tire off his car.

Officers posted photos on their Facebook page from the incident. They said the driver of a Honda had left the scenes of property damage, and the car itself had some significant damage to the front passenger side. Besides the tire being gone, leaving the chrome wheel exposed, side paneling was torn away and plastic headlight covers broken.

“When officers arrived, he was revving his engine in order to get away, but could not because of the front end being so damaged,” they said in the posting.

“The driver of this vehicle was believed to be very drunk, and also wanted to fight the officers who took him into custody,” they added.

Other photos showed a stop sign’s post bent at the base down nearly to the ground, and a “DO NOT ENTER/WRONG WAY” combination of signs skewed by an impact.

It was one of several recent arrests Somerset police noted was related to either alleged driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.