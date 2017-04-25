Providence ‘Ordinance Committee’ approves tougher penalties for ATV violations

Related Coverage Pack of dirt bikers sends people fleeing from Providence park on Easter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Providence City Council Ordinance Committee have approved tougher penalties for ATV and dirt bike violations.

If approved by the full council, the ordinance will allow Providence police officers to confiscate and destroy recreational vehicles that are used illegally.

The push comes after an incident on Easter Sunday when police say at least 20 people were forced to flee a park on Aleppo Street as more than 50 dirt bike and ATV riders barreled through.

The ordinance has earned support from the police department.

“It’s been a growing problem, with the popularity of ATV’s and even dirt bikes and those types of vehicles, people have decided to form these clubs where they go out in huge numbers and ride through the city of Providence, the streets and the parks, and there’s nowhere in the city where it’s legal to actually operate these vehicles. And on top of it, people are operating these vehicles dangerously,” said Providence Police Captain Dean Isabella.

In 2015, the City Council voted to prohibit the use of these kinds of vehicles on city streets.