Providence tax assessor place on leave

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence’s tax assessor has been placed on paid leave while city officials review a personnel issue, Eyewitness News has learned.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza confirmed David Quinn was placed on leave Tuesday. She declined to comment further.

Quinn, who has worked as the assessor since 2012, earns $112,000 a year. He previously served as the tax assessor in Pawtucket.

The assessor’s office came under scrutiny last year after an employee was suspended for nearly three months while Providence police investigated several transactions in the office. In the end, no one was charged and the employee returned to work.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan