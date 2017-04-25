Public gets to pick new Rocky Point license plate design

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The people of Rhode Island will get to decide what design will appear on a new Rocky Point-themed license plate.

Three students from the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center designed the plates, which were unveiled in a ceremony at the school Tuesday. Rocky Point Foundation President John Howell said 15 local students submitted designs, and the foundation’s board selected the three finalists.

Each student created a plate that includes the iconic Rocky Point arch, which still stands and was repainted last year.

Meaghan Marcus, a junior at Toll Gate High School, said she kept her design simple.

“I think it’s Georgia – there’s a fruit,” she explained. “Or Rhode Island, there’s a wave. So it’s simple and it represents what it’s actually supposed to be.” The background of the plate is a pale red, white and blue.

Anthony Lescarbeau’s design has vivid purples and orange hues. The West Warwick High School junior said he wanted to showcase Rhode Island’s beauty.

“I’ve seen how the sunsets around Rhode Island are really beautiful,” he said. “So I just tried to recreate all the magic that happens.”

Skye Whelpley, a senior at West Warwick High School, created a summer scene for her plate design.

“I wanted to have set a nice environment and have the water because it’s the Ocean State,” she said.

Now, the public can cast their vote online to choose the final design. The first design to reach 900 orders will be the plate that goes into production. Each plate costs $40 and proceeds will benefit the Rocky Point Foundation, which helps with the preservation of the 124-acre coastal park.

On Tuesday, Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and local representatives commended the foundation for their work and the students for their designs.

“I’m very proud of them,” said Jann Rogers-Gartner, the students’ graphic design instructor. She said the class went to Rocky Point and took photos of the park, since many students had never been there before.

The students said their designs took multiple weeks to perfect, and each are now hopeful that their designs will soon be on cars throughout the state.