Rhode Island lawmakers debate gun legislation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island state lawmakers are considering several proposals that could strengthen or loosen the state’s firearm laws.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Tuesday on 15 gun-related bills.

Some are supported by gun rights defenders, such as a bill that would make it easier for people to apply for a concealed carry permit and block those records from being publicly disclosed.

Others seek stricter gun controls. One proposal backed by Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin would make it illegal to carry a rifle or shotgun in a vehicle, except under limited circumstances. Another increases the penalty if someone gives a gun to a minor that is later used in a violent crime.

