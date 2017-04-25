Special prosecutor assigned to Craig Price case in Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Authorities in Florida have assigned a special prosecutor to the latest incident involving Craig Price, which could lead to additional charges against the notorious Rhode Island serial killer.

Prison officials say Price, 43, stabbed another inmate earlier this month using a homemade weapon, sending the victim to the hospital. Prosecutors there say the incident happened at the Suwannee Correctional Institution, which is roughly an hour’s drive west from Jacksonville near the Georgia border.

Price was sent to Florida in 2004 as part of an interstate compact because the R.I. Department of Corrections (RIDOC) deemed him a security risk to himself and others at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

The Suwannee County District Attorney’s office is now handling the Price case and a special prosecutor has been assigned, an official there confirmed. Those prosecutors are normally assigned to homicide and sex crime investigations, but are being used in Price’s case “because of his past history,” the official said.

Price was 15 years old when he admitted he stabbed to death 39-year-old Joan Heaton and her two daughters, 10-year-old Jennifer and 8-year-old Melissa, in 1989. He also confessed to the murder of 27-year-old Rebecca Spencer two years earlier.

But Price is not serving time for those crimes because he was a juvenile at the time and state law then meant he could be released when he turned 21 years old. (That law has since been changed, but could not be applied retroactively.) He is in jail now for a patchwork of incidents that have occurred while behind bars.

Price’s Rhode Island sentence is set to expire in March 2018, but he would then have to serve two-and-a-half years for stabbing a Florida correctional officer while in a fight with another inmate in 2009.

The case being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office is significant because it not only means Price could potentially face more prison time if convicted, but that Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office could go after him as a probation violator.

Amy Kempe, a spokesperson for Kilmartin, has previously confirmed his office filed a probation violation petition against Price for the 2009 incident and asked Florida to hold him when his sentence expires so he can be returned to Rhode Island as a potential violator.

A judge would ultimately decide if Price would receive more prison time.

A Target 12 review of Price’s prison records in 2015 – before the latest incident – showed he had committed 43 infractions behind bars. Despite that, he had been able to shave his sentence down by 1,719 days, more than four-and-a-half years, thanks to the state’s “good time” laws, which allow inmates who have sentences of at least 10 years to reduce the length of their incarceration by 10 days a month.

J.R. Ventura, a spokesperson for RIDOC, said because Price is in Florida, officials there will ultimately decide how much good time he could lose for the latest stabbing incident. But it can only be a maximum of 20 days since that is all he has earned on his current sentence.

