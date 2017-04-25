Uncovering the facts and myths of Narcolepsy

For many, exhaustion is a part of everyday life. So is fighting to stay awake during the day.

If that urge to sleep is overwhelming and irresistible, it may be narcolepsy, a condition approximately 1 in 2,000 people in the U.S. has. It is one of the most frequently diagnosed primary sleep disorders in sleep clinics.

Narcolepsy can be hard to recognize.

There are, five major symptoms. Many of them can be confused with other medical conditions such as depression or epilepsy, making a narcolepsy diagnosis somewhat tricky. In fact, about half of the people affected by narcolepsy remain undiagnosed.

Assistant Clinical Professor at USC, Dr. Raj Dasgupta, who’s been featured on The Doctors, CNBC, and CBS News, joined us Tuesday to help us tell the difference between being sleepy and a sleep disorder.