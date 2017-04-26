Bruins officially make Cassidy team’s head coach

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday morning that interim head coach Bruce Cassidy will officially take over as the team’s 28th head coach next season.

Cassidy was promoted to interim coach after Claude Julien was fired back in February. In 33 games under Cassidy, the Bruins went 18-8-1, and advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in three years. During that time, the Bruins ranked first in the NHL in goals per game (3.37), first in fewest shots allowed (741), and tied for second in the NHL in wins.

Before joining Boston as an assistant last season, Cassidy was an assistant with the Providence Bruins from 2008-2011, and the P-Bruins’ head coach from 2011-2016. He led Providence to the playoffs in his final four seasons with the team.