Fall River man pleads guilty to ’13 home invasion, shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A city man pleaded guilty Monday to charges associated with a home invasion where a person was shot back in July 2013.

Webster Farrow, 33, was indicted for armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying an illegal firearm, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

Police responded to a home on the 900 block of Rodman Street about 7:30 a.m. on July 29, 2013, for a report of a shooting. Nobody was on the premises, but police were able to enter the apartment and see a large amount of blood in the living room. They later found two friends rushed the man who was shot to St. Anne’s Hospital.

Eyewitnesses also told police they heard two gunshots and saw two males run from the rear of the building.

Friends of the victim said they were inside the apartment with him when they heard a knock on the door. Once they answered, Quinn’s office said Farrow — his face covered with a black bandana — fired at the victim.

Police and prosecutors presented surveillance video from a liquor store further south on Rodman, where a vehicle pulled up and Farrow was seen leaving the car with a firearm hidden under his shirt. Minutes later Farrow returned to the car, which sped off.

Farrow was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in Massachusetts state prison.

“Despite the victim’s lack of cooperation, the defendant was convicted and received a lengthy prison sentence,” said Quinn.