Former bar owner sentenced to prison for bribing Gordon Fox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The former owner of a Providence restaurant was sentenced Wednesday to serve a year in prison for bribing Gordon Fox, the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced.

Raymond Hugh, 50, of Cranston, pleaded no contest in Superior Court to one count of bribery of a public official. Under the terms of the plea, Hugh was sentenced to three years in prison with one to serve and the rest suspended with probation.

The AG’s office said the state was prepared to prove that Hugh paid Fox thousands of dollars to secure a liquor license for Shark Sushi Bar & Grill, a restaurant Hugh co-owned on Thayer Street.

Fox was serving as vice chairman of the city’s Board of Licenses at the time. In March 2015, after resigning as House speaker, Fox pleaded guilty to charges of bribery, wire fraud and filing a false tax return, and is currently serving time at a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

