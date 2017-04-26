Hearing to be held Tuesday over 38 Studios grand jury documents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another court hearing is scheduled Tuesday in the battle over grand jury documents used in the 38 Studios investigation.

Rhode Island’s governor and attorney general have been at odds over whether those documents should be made public.

While Governor Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin are both democrats, they have completely opposite views on whether the 38 Studios grand jury documents should be released.

Kilmartin essentially stands alone, arguing the documents should be kept sealed to protect the grand jury process. Meanwhile, the Rhode Island House of Representatives is siding with the governor after voting unanimously last month for legislation that seeks the release of the full investigation records.

Raimondo, who is fighting to have the documents made public, has filed her reply to Kilmartin. In her response, the governor says that while grand jury secrecy is important, “the failure of 38 Studios is one of those exceptional cases where the public interest is so great, and the need for secrecy so minimal, that deference to the public’s compelling interest in transparency should carry the day.”

The ACLU is also backing the release of the documents.

Tuesday’s hearing is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. in Providence Superior Court.