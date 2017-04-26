In the Kitchen: Oriental Calamari

Chef Elmer Castellanos of Tavern by the Sea joined us to share his recipe for Oriental Calamari.

Kristen Urbach, Executive Director of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce also joins to highlight “A Taste of North Kingstown.”

Ingredients:

Calamari rings

Fresh snow peas

Medium mushrooms

(Sliced) Diced tomatoes

Hoisin plum sauce White cooking wine

Sesame seeds

Sesame oil

Minced garlic

Scallions

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Batter

Directions:

In saute pan add sesame oil and garlic and simmer until garlic is brown. Toss in mushrooms and snow peas and saute for approx. 45 seconds. Dilute hoisin plum sauce with white cooking wine, add to pan and bring to a boil. Let it boil for approx. 45 seconds. Coat the calamari rings in batter and pan fry in extra virgin olive oil until golden brown and crispy. Add calamari rings to the first saute pan and toss with sauce and scallions. Sprinkle sesame seeds over dish.