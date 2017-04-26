Layoffs hit Care New England hospital group

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Care New England confirmed Wednesday it has cut jobs across its health network this week, the latest effort by Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital group to stabilize its finances.

Jim Beardsworth, a spokesman for Care New England, said the “vast majority” of the layoffs occurred at Women & Infants Hospital, the group’s flagship, but acknowledged there was “some impact at Kent and Butler hospitals, as well as the VNA of Care New England.”

The news comes just a week after Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital group in Massachusetts, announced plans to acquire Care New England, which has been facing financial challenges in recent years. As part of the deal, Care New England plans to spin off Pawtucket’s Memorial Hospital to the group that owns Woonsocket’s Landmark Medical Center.

Beardsworth declined to say how many jobs were cut, but emphasized, “It is important to note that these actions are not related to recent partnership announcements; these decisions are the result of an ongoing and exhaustive review of our operations.”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Jared Pliner contributed to this report.