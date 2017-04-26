Paroled killer on trial for girlfriend’s murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A local man who served nearly two decades in prison for murdering his girlfriend, is again standing trial for murder.

Opening statements got underway Monday morning in the trial of Andrew Jett.

He’s charged with the murder of 50-year-old Michelle Busby in August 2012. Busby was found dead in her East Providence home; one week later, Jett was arrested in Balitmore, Md.

In court, Jett’s defense team is arguing that police focused in on him because of his criminal history, and not because there was evidence he killed Busby.

