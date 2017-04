TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound following an incident Wednesday night at a Taunton liquor store, city police confirm.

Police said they responded at about 8:45 p.m. to a reported armed robbery at Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street.

No word yet on the shooting victim’s condition.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. Tune in at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12 for a live report.