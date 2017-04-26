Police: Teens lied about shots fired into home

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old who claimed she was grazed by a bullet fired into a home made the whole thing up, Central Falls police said Wednesday.

Police said Lisa Henriquez actually shot herself by accident while she and two others were playing with a gun in the Parker Street home Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the three thought the gun was not loaded.

When officers responded to the reported shooting, police said Henriquez and others at the house told officers that a gunman had fired through the window, then ran off. Police said several more officers rushed to the Parker Street address to search for a suspect and other possible victims.

After she was treated for a gunshot wound to her cheek at Rhode Island Hospital, police said they charged Henriquez with obstructing officers and firing a gun in a compact area.

Police said they also charged a 16-year-old boy, claiming he was in possession of the gun. Police said the boy also tried to hide the gun from officers.

According to police, Henriquez was released on $50,000 personal recognizance following her arraignment Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old was arraigned in Family Court and ordered held at the Training School.