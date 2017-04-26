Q&A: Air Force tests long-range nuclear deterrent missile

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday made an important demonstration of our nation’s nuclear deterrent capability, launching an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test range in the Marshall Islands.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio joins us in studio to discuss the missile test and the growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.