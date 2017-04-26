Rescue a Pet: Truffle

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Truffle.

The adorable bunny is just 9 weeks old and she – along with her brother and two sisters – is looking for a loving family to take her home. The shelter says they’re very social, friendly, and getting very good at being litter-box trained.

Truffle is too young to be spayed, according to PARL, so she would go home on a deposit and her family would bring her back to the shelter when she’s ready to undergo surgery.

If you’d like to adopt Truffle or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.