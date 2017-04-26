RI sends duplicate tax refund checks to 500 taxpayers

Related Coverage RI tax refunds up 11 percent from last year, data shows

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The state of Rhode Island has sent duplicate income-tax refund checks to approximately 500 people, a state official confirmed Wednesday.

The affected refunds represent less than one-tenth of one percent of the number of refunds expected to be issued, said Allison Rogers, policy director for the R.I. Department of Administration.

The taxpayers in question received two identical checks, but because of security measures in place, only one check per taxpayer can be cashed, according to a joint statement released by the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue.

The statement also said, “We expect no financial impact from this incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are evaluating current controls in order to prevent this from happening again.”

State officials did not say what caused the duplicate checks to be issued or how much the duplicates would have been worth.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.