Summer J-Camp at The Jewish Alliance of RI

The Jewish Alliance of Rhode Island offers 9 weeks of day camp from June 26-August 25, 2017. Children ages 3-15 will enjoy sports, swimming, arts, cooking, science, drama and field trips.

Seth Finkle, Director of Upper Camp and Teen Programming Coordinator and Michelle Cicchitelli, Vice President of Programming, joined The Rhode Show Wednesday to tell us more about what this camp has to offer.

For more information, please visit: http://www.jewishallianceri.org/summer-j-camp/

