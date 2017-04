DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Dartmouth.

The two SUVs collided Thursday on Route 6 in the area of Walmart, leaving one overturned on its roof.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Dartmouth Police Det. Kyle Costa.

Police said westbound travel on Route 6 is down to one lane and urged drivers to use caution in the area.

Eyewitness News is gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest.