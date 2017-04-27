Balletto, Beisel, Champlin Foundation honored at YMCA heroes

Providence, RI (WPRI) – The YMCA of Greater Providence celebrated the launch of its “Y Heroes” program on Thursday afternoon at the Convention Center. The honorees included the Champlin Foundation, North Kingstown native and two-time Olympic swimming medalist Elizabeth Beisel and former boxing champion Gary “Tiger” Balletto. Balletto uses a state-of-the-art piece of equipment at his YMCA as he recovers from a spinal injury.

Patriots fullback James Develin with the keynote speaker and Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo was the emcee.