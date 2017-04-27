Central Falls hit-and-run victim dies from injuries

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Rand Street in Central Falls, has died.

We’re told Joseph Sylvia, 65, of Central Falls succumbed to his injuries from the crash that happened on April 20.

On Monday, 45-year-old Angel Otero was arraigned in Providence District Court. He was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, but Central Falls Police say they intend to bring further charges.

During Monday’s court appearance, Eyewitness News learned Otero did not own the car involved in the crash.

Otero was held on $15,000 bail with surety.