Company assessing value of Providence Water needs more time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The New Jersey-based company that won a $175,000 bid from the Elorza administration to determine how much the city’s water system is worth has requested an extension on its deadline.

MR Valuation Consulting, LLC was expected to issue a final report on the value the Providence Water Supply Board and all of its assets by Monday, but the firm asked to postpone its valuation until an agreement on the “cost and scope” of additional work is needed.

In a letter issued last week, the company raised concern that the city’s water system is “rate suppressed and not regulated on a conventional cost of service and rate of return basis.” The company suggested the system has “an inability to earn a return on capital, collect depreciation and make a true profit in the current rate structure” because any infrastructure repairs are made on a pay as you go basis.

The city’s finance director approved the extension, but it’s unclear when a final report will be delivered to the city.

Because Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he has no interest in selling the water system, the company said its appraisal “should not consider investor owned utilities as potential buyers.” It also said the report should “estimate likely annual payments for a long-term lease” rather than a total value.

Council President Luis Aponte, who has advocated for the city to consider all of its options when it comes to profiting from the water system, expressed concern about the company’s request.

“We are so narrowly defining the terms of this transaction that it really forges any other options that might provide great benefit to the city and greater investment in the pension fund,” Aponte said.

Aponte previously warned that Providence needed to move quickly if the General Assembly was going to consider any water-related bills this session.

State Rep. Scott Slater and Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, both Democrats, have introduced legislation that would establish an 11-member regional board that would be given the power to manage water systems and borrow funds to purchase or lease property.

MR Valuation Consulting was one of three companies that submitted proposals to the city. FirstSouthwest, a division of Hilltop Securities Inc., handled the RFP process.

In winning the bid, the company said its analysis would include all tangible assets that comprise the city’s water system, including the 37-billion gallon reservoir in Scituate, 27 square miles of watershed property, all of the water mains and pipes in the distribution system, more than 6,000 fire hydrants and a water treatment facility. The review was also expected to include all equipment and property controlled by the Providence Water Supply Board.

Last year a consultant’s report outlining ways Providence could improve its finances suggested the city should consider a one-time asset transfer worth at least $372 million – the value of the water supply’s assets in 2015 – or smaller annualized payments over time that could come as a result of a sale or lease. The study recommended the proceeds be used to improve the funding of the city’s struggling pension system, which was just 25% funded and faced $985 million in liabilities as of June 30.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan