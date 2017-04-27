Facing eviction, shelter finds foster homes for each of its animals

Related Coverage Being forced from temporary HQ, shelter scrambling to house pets

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Animal Protection League has succeeded in securing foster homes for all of its residents ahead of its Thursday deadline.

The shelter scrambled to find temporary homes for the animals because it’ll soon lose its own temporary home on Hallene Road in Warwick.

Shortly after moving in, the shelter says it started receiving complaints from the condominium complex next door, which doesn’t allow animals. The group was given an order to have all animals out of the building by the end of the business day on Thursday.

The shelter has a new location lined up in Cranston, but it won’t be ready for a few more weeks.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the group said each of its pets had been placed in foster care and offered thanks for the outpouring of support.

In addition, the EGAPL announced its holding an adoption event this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Laughing Elephant Yoga, located at 4372 Post Road in East Greenwich.