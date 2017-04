FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Fall River police said Thursday morning that Thomas Furtado, 79, was last seen in the area of State Avenue.

Police say Mr. Furtado has dementia, and may appear to be disoriented or confused.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.