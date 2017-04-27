In stunner, Providence City Council tables police profiling act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – With opposition mounting from the city’s police union, the Providence City Council voted Thursday to table the Community Safety Act, a far-reaching ordinance designed to curb profiling by the city’s police.

The stunning last-minute change of heart from the council means the Community Safety Act will be on hold until June 1. The council voted 9 to 5 to table the ordinance, with Councilpersons Kevin Jackson, Carmen Castillo, Mary Kay Harris, Sabina Matos and Bryan Principe voting against the motion. One member, Seth Yurdin, was absent.

“The action that is before us tonight is not to end this,” Council President Luis Aponte said, speaking from the rostrum.

The ordinance was initially opposed by Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, but he said several last-minute changes introduced this week have sufficiently addressed his concerns. Police Chief Col. Hugh Clements has said he doesn’t believe the ordinance is necessary. Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has said he opposes it.

First introduced in 2014, the Community Safety Act was crafted by a coalition of activist groups and community leaders across the city. The final version of the ordinance was produced after months of negotiations between the Elorza administration, City Council and community groups.

The ordinance prohibits police from relying on everything from race, ethnicity or language to housing status or political affiliation as a reason to suspect an individual has committed or is about to commit a crime. It also prohibits officers from inquiring about a person’s immigration status or from complying with requests from other agencies – including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – to support or assist operations conducted solely for the purpose of enforcing federal civil immigration law.

The ordinance also dictates how cops should document most of their encounters with the public, explains how officers should handle traffic stops and surveillance and grants more power to the Providence External Review Authority (PERA), an independent, nine-member board appointed by the mayor’s office and the City Council.

Another provision allows individuals to inquire whether they’re in the police department’s gang database, an intelligence tool officers use to track gang members. People in the database will have the right to appeal their inclusion on the list. Prior to adding anyone under the age of 18 to the database, police will be required to provide written notice to the person and a parent or guardian.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.