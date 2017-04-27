In the Kitchen: The Perfect Burger

The Eat Drink RI Festival brings us Chef Ashley Vanasse of Easy Entertaining making the Perfect Burger.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck (80 percent lean) or ground turkey (90 percent lean)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons canola oil

4 slices cheese (optional)

4 hamburger buns, split; toasted, if desired

Preferred toppings

Cooking Instructions:

Divide the meat into 4 equal portions (about 6 ounces each). Form each portion loosely into a 3/4-inch-thick burger and make a deep depression in the center with your thumb. Season both sides of each burger with salt and pepper.

IF USING A GRILL: Heat a gas grill to high or heat coals in a charcoal grill until they glow bright orange and ash over. Brush the burgers with the oil. Grill the burgers until golden brown and slightly charred on the first side, about 3 minutes. Flip the burgers over. Cook beef burgers until golden brown and slightly charred on the second side, 4 minutes for medium rare (3 minutes if topping with cheese; see step 3) or until cooked to desired degree of doneness.

IF USING A GRILL PAN: Heat a grill pan over high heat on top of the stove. Cook the burgers as for a grill, above.

IF USING A SAUTE PAN OR GRIDDLE (PREFERABLY CAST IRON): Heat the oil in the pan or griddle over high heat until the oil begins to shimmer. Cook the burgers until golden brown and slightly charred on the first side, about 3 minutes. Flip the burgers over. Cook beef burgers until golden brown and slightly charred on the second side, 4 minutes for medium rare (3 minutes if topping with cheese) or until cooked to desired degree of doneness. Add the cheese, if using, to the tops of the burgers during the last minute of cooking and top with a basting cover, close the grill cover, or tent the burgers with aluminum foil to melt the cheese. Sandwich the hot burgers between the buns and serve immediately.