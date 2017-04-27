Local mother talks about losing her son to addiction

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The opioid and heroin addiction crisis is the leading cause of accidental death in Rhode Island, according to the Department of Health.

The ongoing problem was addressed in Warwick Wednesday night as part of a series of community meetings.

Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian and former U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha held an open discussion at Warwick Police Headquarters.

Parents, students, teachers, community leaders, and many more were in attendance, discussing how the epidemic is impacting every community.

Deborah Parente lost her son to opioid and heroin addiction and shared her personal story.

“You never get the chance to say goodbye. You go over it every single day in your head.” said Parente. “This addiction can hit any home, it has no address, and I encourage people to please not be threatened by the stigma and just protect your child.”

Wednesday night’s meeting was the 13th community forum in Rhode Island addressing the growing debate and more are expected to take place.