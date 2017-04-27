Local police departments to participate in Drug Take-Back Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments across Southern New England are joining others nationwide in an effort to get dangerous prescription drugs away from the wrong hands this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Locally, dozens of police departments will establish collection sites where people can safely dispose of their unused or expired prescription drugs.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says leftover prescriptions are not only dangerous for children, but they could also be a gateway to more dangerous elicit drugs.

“In recent years we’ve been hearing a lot about the opioid epidemic across our city, our state, and our country,” said Mayor Elorza during a news conference Thursday. “While there’s been a huge spike in heroin use in recent years, most of those who do use heroin have actually started by using prescription opioids, which really puts into prospective just how important it is to take action to rid our homes of these potential hazards.”

For people who cannot make Saturday’s drug take-back, there is a permanent bin at the Providence Public Safety Complex to drop-off unused or expired medications anytime.