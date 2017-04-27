Police: Sawed-off shotgun used in shooting of Taunton store owner

Related Coverage 2 arrested after Taunton liquor store owner shot in attempted robbery

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The two suspects accused of shooting a Taunton store owner during an attempted robbery are expected in court on Thursday.

A 17-year-old male is charged with shooting the owner of Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe the teen and an alleged accomplice, identified as William I. Morris, 18, attempted to rob the store, but said it did not appear anything was taken.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, reportedly fought off the attackers and called 911 herself. Police said she was conscious when she was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with a gunshot wound. At last check, she was listed in serious but stable condition.

According to court papers obtained by Eyewitness News, a sawed-off shotgun was used in the shooting.

MORE: @TauntonPolice release photo of sawed-off shotgun used in liquor store attempted armed robbery, shooting @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w2SZh23nEv — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) April 27, 2017

Police said the two suspects were captured at separate locations in the city, one at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and the second a short time later.

Morris is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Thursday on unspecified charges.

UPDATE: @TauntonPolice lead liquor store attempted armed robbery suspect Billy I. Morris to cruiser @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/CFdfHfVdx4 — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) April 27, 2017

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed and masked robbery, possession of a loaded and sawed-off shotgun, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and conspiracy.

In addition, the teen faces three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, having spit at one officer and kicked three officers during his arrest, according to court documents.

Lights are on but doors are locked at Eagan's Package Store. At last check, owner was in serious, stable condition at RI Hospital @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cQlUB4nijd — Julianne Peixoto (@JuliannePeixoto) April 27, 2017

