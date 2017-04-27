Portsmouth man waging battle against RhodeWorks signs

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man want the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to put a brake on those RhodeWorks signs the agency has placed around the state.

The signs inform residents how much projects cost, when they’ll begin and end, and if they’re on budget. The goal, according to RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, is transparency.

However, activist John Vitkevich is fighting against the signs.

“What’s the hallmark of a beautiful state? Fewer signs,” Vitkevich said.

In fact, Tiverton and Portsmouth passed resolutions this week, demanding RIDOT take down the signs, which Vitkevich said are propaganda.

“The governor has the right to put her name on the sign. However, are those 200 campaign signs for Gina Raimondo?”

Now, he’s urging Bristol and Middletown town councils to also ban the signs.

RIDOT stands behind the signs, releasing the following statement:

“The blue signs that RIDOT puts up temporarily at its construction sites are our way of demonstrating transparency and accountability to the people of Rhode Island. The information on them is accurate and the signs make sure that we and our contractors live up to what we say. They have been very popular.”