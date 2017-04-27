Providence councilwoman sues RI Housing over employment dispute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence city councilwoman has filed suit against Rhode Island Housing alleging that the quasi-public agency fired her after she raised questions about the management of a federally-funded program.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, a Democrat who has represented the Mount Pleasant and Elmhurst neighborhoods in Ward 5 since 2015, filed the lawsuit Monday in Rhode Island Superior Court. Ryan claims she is protected by the Rhode Island Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and alleges she was let go without due process.

Ryan claims she worked for Rhode Island Housing for nearly 20 years before agency officials cited political work she conducted using an agency computer as the reason for her termination last October. The suit alleges that Ryan repeatedly expressed concerns to her superiors about how the agency was operating its Hardest Hit Fund, a program established by the U.S. Treasury in 2010 to assist areas affected by the subprime mortgage crisis.

In a statement, Ryan told Eyewitness News the agency introduced a new computer system last year “without fully testing that it processed applications correctly or if it could satisfy US Treasury program compliance and reporting requirements.” She claims she was “ignored, isolated, criticized, and ultimately fired without any notice.”

“I filed this lawsuit because I felt I had to respond to the unfair accusations leveled against me by my former employer, and more importantly, because I care about the mission of RIH, which is to provide affordable housing for Rhode Islanders,” Ryan said. “RIH mismanagement of federal Hardest Hit Funds has literally cost some Rhode Islanders their homes. I tried to remind management about their responsibility over and over again, and it cost me my job.”

Both Rhode Island Housing and Ryan had previously refused to comment on why the councilwoman was no longer employed at the agency.

In a statement Thursday, Emily Martineau, the agency’s director of external communications, said Ryan was terminated because she conducted “city and political business” during work hours.

“Councilperson Ryan was terminated following the discovery of numerous documents on her work-issued computer demonstrating that she had used agency resources during agency work hours to conduct city and political business,” Martineau said. “This is prohibited by long-standing agency policy, a policy which she had acknowledged and agreed to observe.”

Ryan is represented by Marc Gursky, a prominent labor attorney. She is seeking to return to a job at the agency and all earnings and benefits she would have received if she was not terminated.

Politically, Ryan has emerged as a powerful voice on the City Council during her first term in office. She succeeded former Council President Michael Solomon in Ward 5. After initially opposing Council President Luis Aponte’s leadership team, she was promoted to majority whip last year. She is also a member of the City Council Finance Committee, the panel charged with vetting the city budget.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan