Restaurant owner sentenced for torching Glocester business

GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Years after flames destroyed Snow’s Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Glocester, the owner of the business was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for setting the fire.

A jury in January convicted Daniel E. Saad, 51, of Spencer, Mass., with one count of arson, one count of use of fire to commit wire fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Saad set fire to his business shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2014, in an attempt to collect on a nearly $1 million insurance policy from Lloyd’s of London. They said the investigation revealed Saad owed banks, private lenders, and vendors nearly $2.5 million.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Saad spread gasoline in and around the bar area then set it on fire. A woman who lived in an apartment above the restaurant reported the fire after fleeing from the building.

Saad’s estranged wife – who initially told investigators Saad was with her in Webster, Mass. at the time of the fire – later testified that Saad was not with her but asked her to provide him with an alibi.

Prosecutors said cell phone data placed Saad in close proximity to the restaurant when the fire started.

In addition to prison time, Saad was also ordered to serve one year supervised release and to pay $509,000 in restitution to Lloyd’s of London.