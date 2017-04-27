Spring beauty and skincare favorites

Now that winter is over, you may be looking for a new routine to refresh your skin for the warmer weather.

Beauty expert, Kirsten Brusse, shares some of her go-to beauty and skincare products for Spring!

L’ oreal Paris Hydra Genius

Introducing a line of daily liquid care moisturizers infused with Aloe Water and Hyaluronic Acid. These lightweight formulas break into water upon contact with skin for instant and continuous long-lasting hydration 3 different moisturizers designed to deliver a customized finish for different skin types: Normal/Dry Skin, Normal/Oily Skin and Extra Dry Skin, because every skin type is in need of hydration. The Hydra Genius Daily Liquid Care moisturizers quench skin, delivering instant and continuous hydration with:

ing hydration. The formula with 2 different molecular weight hyaluronic acids plus hyaluronic acid biospheres provides long lasting hydration and moisture levels maintained.

Price: $17.99 each, Available at lorealparisusa.com and drugstores nationwide



L’oreal Paris Micellar Water

A tailor-made facial cleanser developed to gently cleanse, purify and remove all forms of makeup and dirt in just one easy step. Formulated with the science of pure water and micelle molecules, each Micellar Water provides pore-by-pore cleansing without irritating or drying the skin.

Price: $9.99, Available at lorealparisusa.com and drugstores nationwide.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Makeup Removing Towelettes

These all-in-1 makeup removing & cleansing wipes use micellar water technology in an ultra-soft, ultra-convenient pack of 25 towelettes that are soft on skin. The towelette with 5% silk fibers removes makeup without harsh rubbing.

Price: $6.99, Available at drugstores nationwide and GarnierUSA.com



Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer SPF 30

This water-light lotion free of oil, parabens and petrolatum, floods skin with a burst of long lasting hydration and helps protect against harmful UV rays with broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen. Featuring goji berry, vitamins C & E and pomegranate, Moisture Bomb infuses skin with antioxidant-rich hydration, then locks moisture in. Skin stays hydrated throughout the day, resulting in a stronger barrier and healthier-looking skin.

Price: $16.99, Available at drugstores nationwide and GarnierUSA.com

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask

This water-based sheet mask with Hyaluronic Acid deeply re-hydrates skin in just 15 minutes for an intensive weekly treatment. Packed with antioxidants, the mask helps skin retain moisture throughout the day by restoring the skin barrier that is weakened by stress, UV rays, and pollution. Featuring goji berry, vitamins C & E and pomegranate, Moisture Bomb infuses skin with antioxidant-rich hydration, then locks moisture in. Skin stays hydrated throughout the day, resulting in a stronger barrier and healthier-looking skin. The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask is available in 3 unique flavors: Hydrating with Pomegranate Extract, Soothing with Chamomile, Mattifying with Green Tea.

Price: $2.99, Available in March at Walmart; Available in July at drugstores nationwide and GarnierUSA.com

Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick

Hot off the heels of the launch of the creamy, addictive Vice Lipstick formula, Urban Decay introduces Vice Liquid Lipstick จC a waterproof formula so life-proof, itกฏs not going ANYWHERE until you take it off. Urban Decayกฏs all-new, high-tech formula provides longer-lasting wear with ZERO transfer. Like Vice Lipstickกฏs original formula, Vice Liquid Lipstick lays down intensely pigmented color. And the comfortable, nondrying wear sets it apart from other liquid lipsticks. Choose from a huge range of 30 shades and two finishesกชcomfort matte and metallized. From neutrals with a UD edge to the bold bright color junkies crave, Urban Decayกฏs got something for everyone. This lineup includes everything from must-have colors from the Vice Lipstick range to limited-edition shades you begged UD to bring back.

Price: $18, Available at Sephora/Sephora.com, Ulta Beauty/Ulta.com, select Macyกฏs stores/Macys.com, and UrbanDecay.com

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess collection

The packaging of NEW Bronze Goddess Eau de Parfum, signature Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche SkinScent, Bronze Goddess Shimmering Oil Spray for Hair & Body, Illuminating Powder Gelée and Summer Lip Glow lip balms is inspired by the Estée Lauder Heritage compact collection, featuring luxuriously rich golden fluted metal with subtle touches of turquoise designed to evoke the heat of the Riviera sun. Availability: NEW Bronze Goddess Fragrance and Makeup Collection will be available at Estée Lauder counters nationwide and esteelauder.com in March 2017.

Fresh Sugar Lip treatments

Sugar Cream Lip Treatments marry the benefits of lip color and skin care with creamy, cushiony formulas that deliver a soft, modern glow. These nourishing and smoothing treatments coat lips with liquid color and a touch of iridescence, while providing six-hour moisture. The formula is enriched with sugar, a natural humectant, antioxidant-rich vitamins E and C, and a moisturizing blend of oils that soften and smooth the lips. Available at Sephora.