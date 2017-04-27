Summer camp fun at The Children’s Workshop

Summer camp week continues this morning and we’re getting the scoop on a program from some folks who are used to having little ones around all year long!

This morning Heather Grocott joined us to tell us all about the summer programs at The Children’s Workshop.

Each week they focus on different developments for your child.

Weeks 1 & 2 — Social & Emotional Development

Weeks 3 & 4 — Physical Development

Weeks 5 & 6 — Artistic Development

Weeks 9 & 10 — Language & Literacy Development

Weeks 7 & 8 — Cognitive Development