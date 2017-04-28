Understanding the history of the U.S. Open

In 2020, the U.S. Senior Open Championship will be held in Newport.

This year marks the 117th U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.

Matt Sawicki, Director of Senior Open at Salem Country Club as well as Michael Trostel, USGA Historian stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to show off some trophies and talk about the history of golf in Rhode Island.

The 117th U.S. Open Championship will be held from June 12th-18th.

The 2017 U.S. Senior Open will be played from June 26th-July 2nd at Salem Country Club in Peabody, MA.