Central Falls hit-and-run suspect may face upgraded charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say they want to upgrade charges against the driver of a hit-and-run crash now that the victim has died.

Police confirmed Joseph Sylvia, 65, of Central Falls succumbed to his injuries from the crash that happened on April 20.

Angel Otero, 45, was arraigned Monday in Providence District Court. He was originally charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News Sylvia didn’t have family, but the apartment community where he lives is tight-knit.

“He’s a good guy. He doesn’t bother anybody. He walks his dog. And, I thank God he’s got justice now. The guy’s in jail for it,” said friend Joann Riley.

Police stopped Otero on I-95 in Warwick after receiving a bulletin was aired for a car with heavy front-end damage.

A criminal check by Eyewitness News showed Otero has a lengthy record dating back to 1990. It includes no contest please to breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving without or on an expired license.

During Monday’s court appearance, Eyewitness News learned Otero did not own the car involved in the crash.

Otero was held on $15,000 bail with surety.