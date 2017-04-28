Community coming together for woman shot defending her store

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A pair of fundraisers will be held in Taunton this weekend to benefit the beloved owner of a city store.

There’s a growing collection of messages, flowers and balloons outside Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street as members of the community show their support for Alice, who co-owns the business with her husband.

The 41-year-old continues to recover at the hospital after she was shot Wednesday night while fighting off a pair of would-be robbers. Police said two men attempted to hold up the store with a sawed-off shotgun.

“Why would you do that?” Laura Gregg of Taunton asked Friday. “I don’t know. It’s crazy.”

Now, the community is coming together in an effort to raise money for a woman known fondly as “Sista.”

“She calls everybody “sister,” added Gregg. “My daughter, she calls her “Sister Cindy,” and she calls everybody, and they call her Sista.”

Taunton resident Shawn Smith was shocked to hear the news when he stopped by the store on Friday.

“Seriously, at night there’s a lot of gremlins out here,” he said. “I call them gremlins because they’re up to no good.”

Eyewitness News is told one of the events is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of High and Spring Streets and another will be held at the store at 1 p.m.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the shooting and robbery attempt: Billy Morris, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old male. Police believe it was the juvenile who pulled the trigger.