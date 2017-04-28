Fall River holds ceremony to christen new fire truck

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — For the first time in nearly two decades, the Fall River Fire Department has a new truck in its fleet.

City leaders and members of the community gathered Friday at the department’s Flint Reney/Eastwood Fire Station on Eastern Avenue to celebrate the new truck’s arrival. Since it was such a long time coming, Fire Chief John Lynch decided to start a new tradition and have a ceremonial handoff between the old Engine 9 and the new Engine 9.

First, water from the tank of the old Engine 9 was pumped into the new Engine 9. Then, hoses from old 9 washed new 9 before firefighters, residents and Mayor Jasiel Correia wiped the polished truck dry.

Attendees then said a prayer for the future events the truck will respond to and the firefighters who will use it. Lastly, using sheer muscle, they pushed Engine 9 back into the station.

The $500,000 pumper is the first of six new trucks the department is getting in 2017.

“A new era of public safety in the city of Fall River,” said Correia.

Friday wasn’t the end for old Engine 9, by the way. It’s being renamed Engine 26 and brought to a different station to replace an even older truck.