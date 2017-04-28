Gorbea: We’re in the process of revamping elections

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A report released this week by Rhode Island’s Elections Task Force outlined a number of ways the state can improve the voting process, such as simplifying the statewide ballot and mandating audits of all election results.

In this week’s taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea discussed these proposals in depth, along with the potential impacts and cost to taxpayers. Host Tim White has the story in the video above, or click here to watch the episode in full.